MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE RELEASES A HEARTFELT VIDEO CLIP IN CELEBRATION OF FATHERS DAY

In celebration of Father's Day, the Ministry of National Defense (MSB) shared a heartfelt video featuring Turkish Armed Forces personnel on duty expressing their messages.



The ministry's social media accounts extended their warm wishes, saying, "Happy Father's Day to all our fathers, especially the fathers of our martyrs and veterans, who bravely risked their lives for the cause, understanding that the country is honour, the nation is life, and the flag is love."

The video showed the touching Father's Day messages from Turkish Armed Forces personnel serving both within the country and across the borders. It served as a tribute to their dedication and sacrifice, acknowledging their important role as fathers and their commitment to protecting their country and its people.









