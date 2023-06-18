MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE RELEASES A HEARTFELT VIDEO CLIP IN CELEBRATION OF FATHERS DAY

 Contact Us
In commemoration of Father's Day, the Ministry of National Defense (MSB) shared a video featuring Turkish Armed Forces personnel on duty expressing their heartfelt messages. The video serves as a tribute to the dedication and sacrifices made by fathers serving in the military, highlighting their unwavering commitment to their duties while being away from their families.

Published June 18,2023
The ministry's social media accounts extended their warm wishes, saying, "Happy Father's Day to all our fathers, especially the fathers of our martyrs and veterans, who bravely risked their lives for the cause, understanding that the country is honour, the nation is life, and the flag is love."

The video showed the touching Father's Day messages from Turkish Armed Forces personnel serving both within the country and across the borders. It served as a tribute to their dedication and sacrifice, acknowledging their important role as fathers and their commitment to protecting their country and its people.