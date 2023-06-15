Türkiye rescues 43 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

The Turkish coast guard said on Thursday that it rescued 43 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea by Greek authorities.

The Coast Guard Command said in a statement posted on its website that teams were dispatched off the coast of Dalaman district in Türkiye's Mugla province after receiving information about 14 irregular migrants.

The irregular migrants were brought to shore and taken to the provincial migration management directorate, it added.

Separately, 29 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces were rescued off the coast of Dikili district in Türkiye's Izmir province, according to another coast guard statement.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.