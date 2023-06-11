New Turkish foreign minister, Egyptian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

Türkiye's new Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke over the phone with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry to address bilateral relations, according to diplomatic sources on Sunday.

Shoukry also congratulated Fidan on taking office.

Fidan took charge from his predecessor, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, earlier this week. He was the chief of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) for 13 years.

In April, Çavuşoğlu, the then Turkish foreign minister, said that Türkiye and Egypt agreed on improving bilateral ties and raising diplomatic relations to the highest level.

"We are taking concrete steps to raise representation to the level of embassies. In the coming period, we will inform you with a joint statement," Çavuşoğlu said at a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Shoukry in the capital Ankara.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

During his March 18 visit to Cairo, the first by a Turkish foreign minister in 11 years, Çavuşoğlu said the two countries were looking to raise diplomatic relations to the highest level "as soon as possible."