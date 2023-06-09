TÜRKIYE CONDEMNS TERROR ATTACK IN AFGHANISTANS BADAKHSHAN PROVINCE

A man walks past the site of a suicide attack along the roadside in Faizabad district of Badakhshan province on June 6, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul on Friday condemned the terror attack that killed at least 11 people in the northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

The embassy in a statement posted on Twitter also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the explosion in Fayzabad, Badakhshan's capital city.

The statement also strongly condemned the terror attack that killed and injured many civilians, wishing them a speedy recovery.

On Thursday, people gathered at a mosque in Fayzabad to offer condolence at the death of a Taliban official who was killed along with his driver in a bombing attack claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in the province the day before.

