Türkiye rescues 73 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushback in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard said on Tuesday that it rescued 73 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea by Greek authorities.

In the first incident, Turkish teams were dispatched off the coast of Ayvacık in the northwestern Çanakkale province after the coast guard received information about irregular migrants on a rubber boat.

The Coast Guard Command said in a statement that 48 foreign nationals from Yemen, Syria, and Palestine were rescued.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Separately, 25 irregular migrants who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces were rescued off the coast of Ayvalık in Balıkesir, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

After learning about the migrants, a coast guard TCSG-6 boat was dispatched to the area, and the irregular immigrants were rescued.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.