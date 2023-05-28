Broadcasting ban lifted on results of Turkish presidential runoff election

A broadcasting ban on Türkiye's presidential runoff results was lifted on Sunday evening by the country's top election authority.

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) lifted the ban as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT), council Chairman Ahmet Yener told reporters in the capital Ankara.

More than 64.1 million people were registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who earlier cast their ballots at overseas polling stations.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes were set up for voters across Türkiye.

On May 14, millions of voters went to the polls to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

In the parliamentary polls, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's People's Alliance won a majority over the opposition's six-party Nation alliance.

In a second-round runoff vote on Sunday, Turkish voters are elect the country's president, choosing between incumbent Erdoğan and opposition challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, since no candidate won the required 50% in the first round, although Erdoğan was in the lead with 49.52%.