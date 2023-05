Türkish citizens take to streets to celebrate Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day

Türkiye on Friday is celebrating the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day, a milestone day marking the beginning of the country's War of Independence.

May 19, 1919 was the day when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-later founder of the Republic of Türkiye-arrived in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul to launch the war that four years later transformed the nation into modern Türkiye.

Ataturk was assigned the post of Inspector General of the Ottoman Armies to Anatolia when Istanbul, then the Ottoman Empire's capital, was under occupation of the Allied forces.

He acted against the orders he was given by the Ottoman authorities and started the movement that later turned into the War of Independence.

He attached great importance to the date he set foot in Samsun and considered May 19 as his birthday when he was asked to provide an exact date.

In 1938, Ataturk dedicated May 19 to the youth of the Turkish nation as Youth and Sports Day-a national holiday that sees young people take part in sporting and cultural activities with official ceremonies across the country.

Young people celebrate the day by visiting Anitkabir, Ataturk's mausoleum, and also by organizing sports and cultural activities.

As part of the celebrations, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will join young people in a picnic in Istanbul.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu will also meet young people coming from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and 81 provinces of Türkiye and will visit Anitkabir.

Other Turkish officials and political figures also mark May 19 and are scheduled to attend various events during the day.