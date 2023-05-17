Daughter of FETO convict threatens to burn quake victims who voted for Erdoğan during May 14 elections at Beştepe complex

Voters in the earthquake-hit region of Türkiye showed their support for President Erdoğan in the recent elections. However, a disturbing statement made by Şerife Nur Çepik , the daughter of FETÖ convict Şaban Çepik, has shocked the public.



She expressed her desire to harm the earthquake victims who had voted for Erdoğan. The reprehensible nature of Çepik's words has deeply shaken the conscience of many, sparking outrage and condemnation from various quarters.



Şerife Nur Çepik, daughter of FETÖ convict Şaban Çepik, said via social media video that she wanted to burn the earthquake victims who voted for Erdoğan during May 14 elections



In her comments, Şerife Nur Çepik emphasized, "I will gather those who voted for Erdoğan and burn them at Beştepe complex. I have become this kind of person now. From now on, my brother, I cannot tolerate this idiocy any longer.



FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.







