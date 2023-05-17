Ukrainian gets life sentence for cooperating with Russia

A man in western Ukraine has been sentenced to life in prison for cooperating with Russia, according to Ukrainian intelligence sources.



He had passed on information about the locations of Ukrainian troops and strategically important companies in the west of the country, the secret service SBU announced on Wednesday.



This had allegedly also involved the outcomes of missile attacks on transport routes and industrial objects in western Ukraine.



The resident of the city of Lviv was recruited as a war collaborator by Russian services after being identified through Russian Telegram channels shortly after the invasion began.



Ukrainian counterintelligence then arrested him in May of last year.



The verdict is not yet legally binding.











