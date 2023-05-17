Opposition party CHP faces criticism for blaming election defeat on earthquake victims

The Tekirdağ municipality, which is affiliated with the CHP, had initially allowed earthquake victims to stay in hotels as temporary accommodation until August 13th. However, the municipality has now asked the victims to vacate the hotels on May 21st, after they voted in favor of President Erdoğan. This decision has been widely criticized, with many accusing the CHP of punishing earthquake victims for their political affiliations.