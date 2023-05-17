 Contact Us
Video World Opposition party CHP faces criticism for blaming election defeat on earthquake victims
05.17.2023 19:20
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Opposition party CHP faces criticism for blaming election defeat on earthquake victims

The Tekirdağ municipality, which is affiliated with the CHP, had initially allowed earthquake victims to stay in hotels as temporary accommodation until August 13th. However, the municipality has now asked the victims to vacate the hotels on May 21st, after they voted in favor of President Erdoğan. This decision has been widely criticized, with many accusing the CHP of punishing earthquake victims for their political affiliations.
Erdoğan lauds Turkish youth for their support to democracy
Erdoğan lauds Turkish youth for their support to democracy
Opposition party CHP faces criticism for blaming election defeat on earthquake victims
Opposition party CHP faces criticism for blaming election defeat on earthquake victims
Minister Varank condemns arrest of Turkish journalists by German police
Minister Varank condemns arrest of Turkish journalists by German police
German police detain Turkish journalists Ismail Erel and Cemil Albay in Frankfurt
German police detain Turkish journalists Ismail Erel and Cemil Albay in Frankfurt
Erdoğan slams opposition bloc for maintaining smear campaigns
Erdoğan slams opposition bloc for maintaining smear campaigns
Erdoğan aide: Western media tried to support a side in partisan ways
Erdoğan aide: Western media tried to support a side in partisan ways
Western media pivots after Erdoğan's election success
Western media pivots after Erdoğan's election success
Russia: Bilateral cooperation will 'continue and deepen'
Russia: Bilateral cooperation will 'continue and deepen'
Erdoğan hails Turkish voters for protecting national will
Erdoğan hails Turkish voters for protecting national will
New Zealand hostel fire leaves several dead
New Zealand hostel fire leaves several dead
Erdoğan says they are 'well ahead' after the elections
Erdoğan says they are 'well ahead' after the elections
Erdoğan says current results put him far ahead of rival Kılıçdaroğlu
Erdoğan says current results put him far ahead of rival Kılıçdaroğlu
Erdoğan ends election campaign on Saturday in Hagia Sophia
Erdoğan ends election campaign on Saturday in Hagia Sophia
Russia acknowledges retreat north of Bakhmut
Russia acknowledges retreat north of Bakhmut
Israeli atrocities: Gaza faces repeated attacks by Israel on 4th consecutive day
Israeli atrocities: Gaza faces repeated attacks by Israel on 4th consecutive day
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan freed from custody on protective bail
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan freed from custody on protective bail