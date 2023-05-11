‘We will build Century of Türkiye with support of my Kurdish brothers’

In his speech President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: ''My dear Kurdish brothers, until today, we have always struggled to deliver your rights to you. We made serious efforts so that mothers would not cry anymore. You are the closest witnesses of our sincere efforts. Of course, there were some shortcomings, the things we wanted to do but could not; but it is obvious what we have brought to Türkiye in the field of rights and freedoms.''



''Whoever tries to resurrect the old Türkiye under the threat of terrorism will find us against it. Whoever tries to put a gun in the hands of poor Kurdish children and make them shoot soldiers, police and our people, will find us in front of them.'' Erdoğan added.



Turkish President concluded his speech by saying: ''In God's willing, nobody will be able to threaten my Kurdish brothers anymore. We will work until Türkiye becomes a more free, peaceful and prosperous place for all 85 million people. Together with the support of my Kurdish brothers, we will build the Turkish Century.''