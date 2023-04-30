TEKNOFEST hosts top foreign officials

Türkiye's largest technology and aviation festival, TEKNOFEST, also functions as a diplomatic summit welcoming top foreign officials.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and head of the Tripoli-based government of Libya Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh gave speeches on Saturday.

Libya's Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Ahmed Ali Omar, Nigerian Science and Technology Minister Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, Burkinese Defense Minister Kassoum Coulibaly, National Education Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Nazım Çavuşoğlu, and Malta's Parliamentary Secretary for Youth Keith Azzopardi Tanti have also visited the event.

Foreign officials have also met with their Turkish counterparts during the event.

The five-day TEKNOFEST, which started on Thursday in Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, features cutting-edge technology and defense products.

The event also hosts international and domestic agreements in many fields, especially in the defense field.