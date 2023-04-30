Ukrainian, French presidents discuss peace formula, defense support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said he spoke to French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over phone, and discussed his 10-point peace formula to end the war with Russia, and further defense support to Kyiv.

"I thanked (Macron) for France's comprehensive and effective support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

He said they discussed cooperation on working with other international partners to support the peace formula, which he first announced at a November summit of the G-20. The plan calls for nuclear safety, food and energy security, and Russia's military withdrawal from Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said Macron was informed of the situation on the front line, adding that he placed emphasis on the priority needs of the Ukrainian army.

"The speed and specificity of the response is important, it is something that significantly enhances our capabilities. We appreciate France's confirmation of providing our armed forces with a powerful armored package," he said.

A separate statement by the Ukrainian presidency said the two presidents also touched upon preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July, where "strong and concrete decisions" regarding security guarantees for Kyiv should be made and the process to invite Ukraine to NATO should be launched.