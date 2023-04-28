Malta, Türkiye eye avenues for tech, industry collaboration

Malta and Türkiye are looking to boost collaboration in the fields of technology and industry, a senior official from the Mediterranean island nation said Friday.

Visiting Türkiye's largest aviation and technology event TEKNOFEST, Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Malta's parliamentary secretary for youth, research, and innovation, told Anadolu that during the event, he discussed the matter with Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

"Malta and Turkey already enjoy a strong relationship, the scope of my visit is to take this relationship from strength to strength," he said.

Underlining that the two countries could improve their relations in many areas from aviation to space, Tanti said he held talks on "possible ways where we can collaborate" between Türkiye's and Malta's innovation ecosystems.

He also congratulated the Turkish government for its "excellent" organization of TEKNOFEST, which aims to boost interest in technology in the country.

The five-day festival, which began on Thursday, features numerous events including technology competitions, air shows, concerts, and seminars.

It is hosting tens of thousands of visitors from Türkiye and foreign countries.