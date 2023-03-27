 Contact Us
Turkish, Guinean foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Published March 27,2023
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Guinean counterpart Morissanda Kouyate met in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"Expressed our gratitude to Guinean Foreign Minister @morissanda for their solidarity after the earthquake," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces-Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa - which claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.