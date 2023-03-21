Turkish, UAE foreign ministers discuss political, economic relations

Turkish and United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign ministers discussed political and economic relations on Tuesday over the phone.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also addressed the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Cavusoglu also thanked Al Nahyan for the Emirati support and solidarity in the aftermath of Feb. 6 earthquakes, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

More than 50,000 people were killed in the powerful twin quakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6, according to official figures.

The strong tremors also killed 6,000 people in Syria, according to the UN.



