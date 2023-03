Turkish foreign minister speaks to Algerian, Malagasy counterparts over phone

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday spoke to his Algerian and Malagasy counterparts separately over phone.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Çavuşoğlu congratulated Ahmed Attaf on his appointment as the Foreign Affairs Minister of Algeria.

During the conversation, Çavuşoğlu and Attaf also discussed bilateral relations.

In talk with Madagascar's Yvette Sylla, Çavuşoğlu expressed good wishes for her appointment as the foreign minister.