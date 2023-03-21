Azerbaijan to build houses worth $100M in earthquake zones in Türkiye

Azerbaijan will build houses worth $100 million in earthquake zones in Türkiye, the country's foreign minister said Monday.

Jeyhun Bayramov attended Together for the People in Türkiye and Syria International Donors' Conference, co-hosted by the European Commission and the Swedish government, which assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU on Jan. 1.

Speaking at the conference, Bayramov stated that immediately after the earthquakes, they sent a team of 940 people consisting of search and rescue, medical personnel and volunteers to Türkiye.

He said that they delivered 5,300 tons of humanitarian aid to Türkiye and deposited $45 million in the account of the relevant organizations.

He added that Azerbaijan will stand by brotherly Türkiye from now on and will continue its financial and technical support for reconstruction efforts.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck southern and southeastern Türkiye, claiming the lives of over 50,000 people.

Some 13.5 million people have been affected across 11 provinces in Türkiye, namely Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, and Elazığ.

In neighboring Syria, at least 4,500 people were killed and more than 8,700 injured.