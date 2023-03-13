Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Türkiye’s eastern Malatya province

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Türkiye's eastern province of Malatya early Monday.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quake struck Pütürge district at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The quake occurred at 4.34 a.m. local time (0134GMT).

The tremor came as Türkiye is dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 quakes in its southern region that have claimed more than 47,900 lives.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the powerful quakes.