EU renews sanctions against 1,473 Russian individuals, 205 entities

The EU Council on Monday renewed for another six months the sanctions imposed on 1,473 Russian individuals and 205 entities for "undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence" of Ukraine.

Many of them are "targeted in response to Russia's ongoing unjustified and unprovoked" war which began on Feb. 24, 2022, the council said in a statement.

The sanctions are extended until Sept. 15.

Travel restrictions for "natural persons," asset freezing, and a prohibition on providing money or other resources to the listed people and organizations are all part of the restrictive measures currently in place, the statement said.

"Russia must stop its atrocious war immediately," it said, adding that the EU will stand by Ukraine with "steadfast support for as long as it takes."