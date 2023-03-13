Russia’s position to extend grain deal 'only for 60 days contradicts document' signed by Türkiye, UN: Ukraine

Russia's position to extend the Black Sea grain deal "only for 60 days contradicts document" signed by Türkiye and the UN, said Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Monday.

"#BlackSeaGrainInitiative agreement involves at least 120 d. of extension, therefore Russia's position to extend the deal only for 60 d. contradicts the document signed by Turkey & the UN," Kubrakov said on Twitter.

"We're waiting for the official position of @UN & Turkey as the guarantors of the initiative," he added.

Kubrakov's remarks came after Russia earlier on Monday said it does not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative "but only for 60 days."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin's remarks came in a statement following a Russian delegation meeting with UN Conference on Trade and Development Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

The deal was set to complete its second term on March 18.

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022. The deal was extended for 120 days in November.



