4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye's southern Adana province

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quake struck the Saimbeyli district at a depth of 7.7 kilometers (4.7 miles).

Published March 12,2023
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Türkiye's southern Adana province on Sunday.

The quake occurred at 3.31 p.m. local time (1231GMT).

The tremor came as Türkiye is dealing with the aftermath of devastating Feb. 6 quakes in the southern region that have claimed more than 47,900 lives.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the powerful quakes.