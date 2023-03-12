4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye’s southern Adana province

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Türkiye's southern Adana province on Sunday.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quake struck the Saimbeyli district at a depth of 7.7 kilometers (4.7 miles).

The quake occurred at 3.31 p.m. local time (1231GMT).

The tremor came as Türkiye is dealing with the aftermath of devastating Feb. 6 quakes in the southern region that have claimed more than 47,900 lives.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the powerful quakes.