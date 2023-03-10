Turkish, Lithuanian presidents meet for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday met Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda and Kubanychbek Omuraliev, secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States, in the capital Ankara for talks, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdoğan and Nauseda held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex.

Later, Erdoğan received Omuraliev also at the presidential complex.

No further information was released about both meetings.

Nauseda was among the world leaders who conveyed condolences to Erdoğan after devastating earthquakes struck southern Türkiye last month.













