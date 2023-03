Türkiye names new ambassador to its Embassy in Beijing

Türkiye has appointed a new ambassador to China, according to a decree published Saturday in the Official Gazette.

According to the decree, General Director for Consular Affairs İsmail Hakkı Musa replaced the country's Ambassador in Beijing Abdulkadir Emin Önen.

Türkiye and the People's Republic of China established diplomatic relations in August 1971.