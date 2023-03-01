Magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolts Türkiye’s southern Hatay province

 Contact Us
Published March 01,2023
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted Türkiye's southern Hatay province on Wednesday.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the earthquake hit the Antakya district at a depth of 11.06 kilometers (6.83 miles).

The quake occurred at 10:20 a.m. local time (0720GMT).

No casualties were reported, Hatay Governor Rahmi Doğan told Anadolu.

The tremor came as Türkiye deals with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 quakes that have claimed at least 45,089 lives in the country's southern region.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş province, have impacted some 13.5 million people across 11 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa and Elazığ.