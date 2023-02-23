Egypt sends additional humanitarian aid to quake victims in Türkiye

Egypt sent two helicopters loaded with humanitarian aid to the victims of the Feb. 6 earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye.

An Egyptian military spokesman said the helicopters carry humanitarian aid to the quake victims, including medicines and medical supplies.

The aid comes "in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, to continue relief aid in solidarity with the Turkish people to mitigate the impact of the devastating earthquake," he added in a statement.

On Wednesday, an Egyptian ship loaded with 650 tons of humanitarian aid arrived at Mersin port for the quake victims in Türkiye.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also made a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the earthquakes during which he offered his condolences over the quake victims.

At least 43,556 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the country's disaster management agency AFAD.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.