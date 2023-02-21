Turkish aid group to set up container neighborhood in quake-hit area

Turkish non-governmental organization the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) is setting up a "container neighborhood" in Kahramanmaraş province, the epicenter of the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye, to provide shelter and protect thousands of earthquake victims from the cold weather.

"At İHH, we aim to establish 1,000 containers in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş," its media and social media coordinator, Muhammed Zahiroğlu, told Anadolu on Monday.

The project is being organized in collaboration with the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSİAD) of Türkiye, which will set up another 1,200 housing containers. Construction of the containers is being carried out by MUSİAD, he added.

At least 41,156 people were killed and 105,505 injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, officials said Monday in the latest figures from the natural disaster.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa and Elazığ.

The İHH official told Anadolu that excavation work has been completed in the area and that the containers are being shipped gradually.

The containers will be placed in two stages -- in the first phase by the end of March and the remaining containers by the end of May.

The location of its container neighborhood would be in Kahramanmaraş, which has been determined by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Each container will cater to four people -- two adults and two children. It will consist of two rooms; a toilet, including a bathing area; and a kitchen.

The cost of each container home amounts to 100,000 Turkish liras ($5,300). Each will be equipped with amenities such as a television and mini refrigerator, furniture such as a bed, a wardrobe, sofa bed, table and chairs and kitchenware such as pots, pans, plates, bedding, toiletries, a vacuum cleaner, iron, cleaning materials and hygiene kits.

The temporary lodgings will also be equipped with a heating system and hot water. According to the İHH website, the containers will be insulated and meet all necessary standards.

The container neighborhood will also have a health center, kindergarten, mosque, playgrounds, parks and markets.

The neighborhood will include sewage, water and energy installations. In case of fire, there will be a fire prevention and action plan for both the homes and the neighborhood.