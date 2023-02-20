Qatar prepares to send 1,400 mobile homes for quake victims in Türkiye

Qatar is preparing to ship 1,400 mobile homes for the victims of the Feb. 6 earthquake disaster in Türkiye.

"A new shipment of 1,400 mobile homes will be loaded on six ships as of today," Turkish Ambassador in Doha, Mustafa Göksu, told Anadolu on Monday.

"The Turkish Embassy is cooperating with the Qatar Fund for Development to deliver the entire mobile homes as soon as possible," he said.

Qatar has pledged 10,000 mobile homes to the victims of the violent earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria.

The first batch of 306 fully equipped homes arrived in Türkiye on Feb. 12.

"The number of Qatari aircraft carrying urgent aid supplies to Türkiye has so far reached 40," the Turkish diplomat said.

At least 41,156 people were killed and 105,505 others injured in two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official figures.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Şanlıurfa.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people have been killed in the deadly earthquakes.





















