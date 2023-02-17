'We still have hope,' says brother of Ghanaian footballer missing after Türkiye quakes

Isaac Twasam has been hoping that his brother, Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu who went missing after the Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, is found alive.

Turkish Super Lig club Atakas Hatayspor's Atsu was in Hatay when the disaster struck, and his whereabouts are still unknown.

"We are still looking for Atsu. We still have hope ... we are hopeful he is alive," Twasam told Anadolu.

Twasam said he saw many survivors come out of the building, and hopes Atsu was also rescued from the rubble and is under treatment in some hospital.

"I want to appeal to the hospitals. We are working with disaster agency AFAD to place his pictures in all hospitals in Türkiye," Twasam said.

Over 38,000 people have died in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, which were centered in the Kahramanmaras province and affected 10 other provinces as well, leaving behind a trail of destruction.