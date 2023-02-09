EARTHQUAKE SURVIVOR IN TÜRKIYES MALATYA VOLUNTEERS IN RESCUE EFFORTS WITH HUNTING DOG

An earthquake survivor in Türkiye's eastern Malatya province volunteered to participate in search and rescue operations after Monday's two powerful quakes.

"We came to the earthquake area voluntarily with our equipment. We participated in the search and rescue operations with my dog Alex. He has been with me for about six years. He is a trained and very intelligent dog," Uğur Şahin, 32, told Anadolu on Thursday.

Şahin noted that Alex has a high sensitivity to smell.

He added that the wounds brought by the earthquake will be healed "together."

"We were also affected by the earthquake. The concrete fell on us when we left the house. At that time, we tried to get the children out of the house. They are in a safe area right now, and we are trying to do our best," he said.

He also noted that people who can take part in the wreckage and have equipment should assist in search and rescue efforts.

"We are trying to do our best for the sake of Allah. My dog is a hunting dog and sensitive to smell," he added.

At least 14,351 people were killed and 63,794 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in southern Kahramanmaraş province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.





















