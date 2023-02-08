3 children rescued from rubble 52 hours after quakes hit southern Türkiye

Eight-year-old Yiğit Çakmak (C) reacts after being rescued from the site of a collapsed building, some 52 hours after a major earthquake, in Hatay, Türkiye, 08 February 2023. (EPA Photo)

Three children were rescued from the rubble on Wednesday, 52 hours after two powerful quakes hit Türkiye.

The rescues were made by teams dispatched to Hatay, one of the 10 provinces hard-hit by 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes, from the Muğla and Kocaeli provinces.

Muğla's Marmaris municipality said they rescued a boy and a girl, Eymen and Esra in the Kırkhan district of Hatay. The team will go to Antakya district after completing the mission in Kırkhan district.

Kocaeli municipality said the rescued boy's name is Yiğit Çakmak.

At least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southern Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 96,670 people in multiple search and rescue teams are currently conducting operations in the field, according to Türkiye's disaster agency AFAD.