13-year-old boy rescued from rubble in Kahramanmaraş, 55 hours after quakes hit Türkiye

Aunt of Berat Sarı, Döndü Öztürk, holds the budgie that Berat protected under the rubble for 55 hours, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (AA Photo)

A 13-year-old boy was rescued from rubble on Wednesday, 55 hours after devastating quakes hit southern Türkiye.

The boy, Berat Sarı, was saved in Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, from the rubble after 3-hour-long intense work of the rescue teams.

While being taken to the ambulance, Berat also noticed his aunt, Döndü Öztürk, and asked the rescue teams to stop for her. He then handed his bird that was saved along with him to Öztürk before being referred to the nearest hospital.

Crying out of joy, Döndü Öztürk was heard saying "Thank God!" repeatedly.

At least 7,108 people were killed and 40,910 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southern Türkiye, the country's disaster agency AFAD said on Wednesday.