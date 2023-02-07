Teenager rescued from rubble 35 hours after quakes in southern Türkiye

 Contact Us
Published February 07,2023
A teenage boy was rescued from under rubble on Tuesday, 35 hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.

Mahmut Nebi Uygul, 15, was taken to the hospital in the Adiyaman province, one of the regions hit hard by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes.

His father, Mustafa Uygul, showed his happiness at seeing his son rescued, adding that Mahmut's older brother was taken to a hospital in the capital Ankara for an operation after being rescued.

At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces after the two strong quakes, and over 8,000 people were rescued so far, according to official figures.