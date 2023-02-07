Miners join rescue efforts after major quakes in Türkiye

More than 2,100 miners have been dispatched to help in search and rescue efforts in areas in southern Türkiye hit by strong earthquakes, the country's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said on Twitter that 2,103 miners with the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises (TTK), Turkish Coal Enterprises (TKI), and private mining companies were supporting the search and rescue efforts.

"A total of 2,103 miners from the TTK, TKI, and private mining companies have been transferred to the region under the coordination of AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency) to participate in the search and rescue efforts, and they have begun their search and rescue efforts," it said.

"Another 500 miners from the TTK will be on their way to participate in efforts in Kahramanmaras within the day."

At least 3,432 people were killed and 21,103 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country on Monday. Over 8,000 have been rescued.

A 7.7 magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

The earthquake was also felt in several countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.