The death toll has risen to 284 from an earthquake that shook Türkiye's south early on Monday, with 2,323 people injured, Vice President Fuat Oktay told a news conference.

He said 70 people were killed in the province of Kahramanmaraş, where the quake epicenter was located, along with 20 people in Osmaniye, 18 in Şanlıurfa, 14 in Diyarbakır and 13 in Adıyaman.