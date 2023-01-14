New domestic anti-terror operation launched in southeastern Türkiye

Türkiye launched a new domestic counter-terrorism operation in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday.

A total of 840 security personnel are joining in the offensive called Operation Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-21 Martyr Gendarmerie Specialist Sergeant Mehmet Celik.

On the first day of the operation, five shelters, various equipment and material were destroyed.

Eren Abluka Autumn-Winter Operations, which aim to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, continue decisively with the support of people, the ministry added.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations in 2021, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group, on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.