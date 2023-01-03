President Erdoğan, Ethiopian premier discuss bilateral, multilateral issues

 Contact Us
Published January 03,2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed bilateral and international matters in a phone call on Monday evening.

In a tweet, Abiy said the "candid" conversation focused on "key bilateral and multilateral issues."

"We have explored means of growing trade relations between our two countries as well made a commitment to work together on fighting terrorism," he said.

Ethiopia and Türkiye have historic bilateral relations, strong cooperation in several fields, and vibrant economic ties.

Türkiye's first embassy in Sub-Saharan Africa was opened in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa in 1926. There have been several high-level delegation visits between the two countries in recent years.