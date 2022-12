Turkish, Montenegrin presidents meet in Istanbul for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday hosted his Montenegrin counterpart Milo Djukanovic in Istanbul for talks.

The leaders held one-on-one talks at Vahdettin Mansion, to be followed by a joint news conference.

Erdoğan and Djukanovic discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Montenegro and steps to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Current regional and global developments, including the Balkans, were also on the agenda.