WITHOUT TÜRKIYES OPERATIONS, SYRIAS INTEGRITY WOULDNT BE ENSURED, SAYS GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL

Without Türkiye's operations, Syria's integrity wouldn't be ensured, says government official

Türkiye's operations to clear Syria of terrorists ensures the country's territorial integrity, a senior Turkish government official said on Tuesday.

"Without Türkiye's three military operations, it would not have been possible to ensure the territorial integrity of Syria," presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın told Turkish news broadcaster A Haber.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

If these military operations were not carried out, a terror corridor would probably have emerged from the Iraqi border to the Mediterranean today, Kalın said.

"It would not be possible for Russia, Iran, or the Assad regime to eliminate or reverse this. We ensured our own border security with these operations and also ensured the territorial integrity of Syria," Kalın said, adding that a possible migrant influx was also prevented.

The spokesman also stressed that contacts with Syria at the level of intelligence continue.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

NORMALIZATION WITH EGYPT

About normalization of the relations with Egypt, Kalın said: "Egypt has seen that it is not possible to talk about an energy map, Eastern Mediterranean without Türkiye."

He added despite all economic difficulties, Egypt's central role in the Arab world is obvious. "All this has brought us closer to each other step by step."

About Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's brief meeting with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Kalın said: "Certain interests and expectations of Egypt and Türkiye have become closer. Our perspectives and interests have begun to overlap a little more."

Kalın added that there is no situation that requires a special representative between Türkiye and Egypt and that the relations between the two countries can continue at the ministerial level.

Previously, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that Türkiye may appoint an ambassador to Egypt in the coming months.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt are maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew late President Mohammed Morsi.

'TÜRKİYE NOT IN FAVOR OF TENSIONS WITH GREECE'

About relations with Athens, Kalın said Türkiye is not favor of increased tensions with Greece.

"We believe that the normalization, friendship and brotherhood between Türkiye and Greece will benefit both countries, the Aegean and the entire region. Of course, Türkiye will not remain silent for steps to be taken in the opposite direction," he added.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty obligations, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts towards peace.