Turkish journalist Hıncal Uluç passes away at age of 83

Nationwide-known Turkish columnist Hıncal Uluç, who was taken into the intensive care unit due to his health problems for a while and was intubated recently, shuffled off this mortal coil at the Florence Nightingale Hospital in mega city Istanbul's Şişli district at around 23.30 on Sunday, according to the information gained from the medical sources.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE Published November 21,2022