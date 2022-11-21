NewsTürkiyeTurkish journalist Hıncal Uluç passes away at age of 83
Turkish journalist Hıncal Uluç passes away at age of 83
Nationwide-known Turkish columnist Hıncal Uluç, who was taken into the intensive care unit due to his health problems for a while and was intubated recently, shuffled off this mortal coil at the Florence Nightingale Hospital in mega city Istanbul's Şişli district at around 23.30 on Sunday, according to the information gained from the medical sources.
Turkish journalist Hıncal Uluç, who was working as an editorial writer and sports commentator at the Turkish newspaper Sabah for decades, passed away at age of 83, according to the local media reports.
Uluç, who was taken into the intensive care unit due to his health problems for a while and was intubated recently, shuffled off this mortal coil at the Florence Nightingale Hospital in mega city Istanbul's Şişli district at around 23.30 on Sunday, according to the information gained from the medical sources.