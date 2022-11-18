President Erdoğan sends condolences to Palestinians over deadly Gaza fire

The Turkish president on Friday conveyed his condolences to the "friendly and brotherly Palestinian people" over the death of 21 Palestinians after a fire ripped through a building in the Gaza Strip.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of 21 Palestinian brothers, including children, in the fire disaster in Gaza," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

Erdoğan wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The fire erupted Thursday at a building in the Jabalia refugee camp where residents were attending a party.

Reports said the fatalities included women and children, while many other people were injured.

A statement by Palestinian Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said President Mahmoud Abbas declared a period of national mourning Friday.

Jabalia is one of eight refugee camps in the area, which is home to 2.3 million people and is one of the world's most densely populated locations.