Poland not to allow Russian delegation to attend at OSCE talks

Poland will not allow a Russian delegation to attend a meeting of the world's largest regional security body next month, the country's foreign ministry said Friday.

Spokesman Lukasz Jasina replied in the affirmative when asked by AFP whether Moscow was being refused access to the December meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), of which Russia is a member.

Ukraine is also a member of the body.

Poland holds the rotating chairmanship of the 57-member OSCE this year, and will be hosting the annual ministerial conference in the city of Lodz on December 1-2.

Asked earlier whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was expected to attend, Jasina said: "We are not expecting a visit by Minister Lavrov to Lodz".

In a statement, the Polish OSCE Chairmanship said "delegations should be adjusted to the current EU regulations and not include persons that are sanctioned by the European Union.

"Following Russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine on February 24th a number of Russian nationals were added to the list of sanctioned individuals, including Minister Lavrov."

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Poland and the three Baltic states have imposed temporary restrictions on entry for Russian citizens, including those on visas issued by other EU member states.





