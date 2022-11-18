Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss extended grains deal over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talked on the phone with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and congratulated each other for the extension of a U.N.-brokered grains deal, according to the information released by the presidential sources.

Erdoğan told Zelenskiy that both the grains deal and the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine were positive experiences, and that the "extension of this understanding to the negotiation table" would benefit all parties.



The Turkish president also thanked his Ukrainian counterpart for his condolences over the deadly Istanbul terror attack that left six people dead and 81 others injured.



In a Twitter post, Zelensky said: "In a phone call with President @RTErdogan we praised the extension of the grain deal. I thanked for supporting our #GrainfromUkraine initiative and assured that Ukraine will remain a guarantor of food stability. Security and energy cooperation were also discussed."



On Thursday, days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal signed in Istanbul in July by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine was extended for another 120 days, beginning Nov. 19.







