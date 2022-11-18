News Türkiye Erdoğan, Putin discuss grain export and regional issues over phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss grain export and regional issues over phone

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine must be revived and he thanked Putin for the extension of the Black Sea grain deal.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE Published November 18,2022 Subscribe

Holding a telephone conversation on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged views over the grain export and regional issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate's statement.



Erdoğan thanked Putin for his "constructive stance" on the extension of the Black Sea grain deal.



On Thursday, days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal signed in Istanbul in July by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine was extended for another 120 days, beginning Nov. 19.



In their discussions, Erdoğan also welcomed Putin's proposal to set up a natural gas hub in Türkiye, the statement said.



He said "technical and legal teams" will evaluate the proposal at the earliest to move the plan forward, it added.



On the Ukraine conflict, the Turkish leader told Putin that prolonging the war only increases the risks, and called for diplomatic efforts to be revived.



Erdoğan also hailed the recent meeting between Russian and U.S. intelligence chiefs in the Turkish capital Ankara.



He said such initiatives could play a "key role" in preventing unrestrained escalation in the region, referring to Tuesday's missile incident in Poland.



The Turkish president also thanked Putin for his condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul that killed 6 people.



































