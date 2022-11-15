Turkish chief of general staff discusses Istanbul terrorist attack with U.S. counterpart

The Turkish chief of general staff held a phone call Monday with his U.S. counterpart on the terrorist attack in Istanbul, which left six people dead and 81 others injured.

In a statement, Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said Gen. Yaşar Güler and U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussed "the recent terror attack in Istanbul and reaffirmed the strength of our bilateral military relationship" in the call.

Sunday's deadly explosion that took place on Istiklal Avenue in Beyoğlu district was carried out by the YPG/PYD/PKK terrorist organization, according to Turkish authorities. The suspect, a Syrian woman, has been arrested, said Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.