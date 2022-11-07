Turkish president to visit Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Bahrain, Qatar

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that this month he will travel to Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Bahrain, and Qatar.

After Monday's Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said that on Thursday and Friday he will visit Samarkand, Uzbekistan for a Turkic Council Summit.

Then he will head to Bali, Indonesia the following Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, for a G-20 Leaders' Summit.

After the summit he will visit the Gulf nation of Bahrain, and on Nov. 20, he will head to its neighbor Qatar, he added.