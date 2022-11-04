Türkiye’s implementation of Montreux Convention keeps Black Sea out of war: Official

Türkiye's declaration to implement the Montreux Convention immediately after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war was a "strategic decision beyond diplomacy," said Turkish presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın.

"Our president took a very clear stance (regarding the Montreux Convention), and we kept the Black Sea out of the war as a result of this stance," Kalın said.

In a program aired by CNN Türk, Kalın commented on a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine, Türkiye's efforts amid the ongoing war, Europe's energy crisis and the armament of islands with non-military status in the Aegean Sea.

"If Montreux had been interpreted differently, warships would also be fighting in the Black Sea today," he said, noting that it would have been impossible to bring into being a deal ensuring grain and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian and Russian ports.

The 1936 Montreux Convention gives Türkiye the authority to restrict the passage of naval vessels through the Istanbul (Bosphorus) and Çanakkale (Dardanelles) Straits during times of war.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February.

Touching on Türkiye's role as a mediator between the warring sides, Kalın said "the leader diplomacy carried out by our president here, the relationship of trust he has established with the leaders, and Türkiye's serious and consistent stance on these issues give confidence to all actors."

As the energy crisis dominates Europe's agenda, Kalın said "it is not an easy and fast task for Europe to transform the gas ecosystem and to create a complete ecosystem by excluding Russia."

He referred to Europe's failed attempt in this regard, saying "the Nabucco (gas pipeline) project failed because the European countries could not come together to create its budget and management structure."

"Instead, we sat down and realized the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) Project," he added.

TANAP, the biggest section of the Southern Gas Corridor delivering gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field to Türkiye and onto Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, brought its first gas to Türkiye on July 1, 2018.

On Greece's aggressive armament policy, Kalın said "Türkiye's paramount issue with Greece is the armament of islands with non-military status, which is a clear violation of international law."