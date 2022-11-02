Stones discovered by chance indicate 1,700-year agricultural calendar

A chance finding of 1,700-year-old stones in central Türkiye has turned up what seems to be a Roman-era agricultural calendar.

The five cut stones, found by two members of the public, were determined by researchers to be used in agricultural activities based on the positions of the moon and stars.

Bilgin Yazlik, an instructor at Nevsehir Haci Bektas Veli University who has spent years researching stones protected by the Kayseri Museum Directorate, revealed the biodynamic agriculture (the oldest and most environmentally friendly sustainable agriculture method) calendar of the Roman era , based on similar calendars used during the same period and the figures on the stones.

Yazik told Anadolu Agency that the stones were dated using fourth-century coins discovered during excavations in the region in 2005.

Yazik explained that the stones have pictures on them, saying: "I saw that there are spots on them that mimic moon phases and constellations, placed in a certain methodical fashion."

He said that as a result of his research, he determined that the stones were part of a biodynamic agricultural calendar, in which agricultural activities were scheduled based on the positions of the moon and stars, and that the Roman calendar stood out as the first and only known example of this in Turkish Anatolia.





