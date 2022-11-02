Norway warns against ‘energy nationalism’ in Europe

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store warned on Wednesday that the energy crisis could lead to more "energy nationalism" in Europe.

"In the critical situation we are in now, with high electricity and gas prices affecting ordinary people, industry, workplaces, and the economy, there is a danger that we will all become more concerned with national conditions and how we ensure our power supply," Store told Norwegian news agency NTB.

He predicted that the energy crisis can lead to each country prioritizing its own needs, and said collaboration between the countries is essential to avoid some European countries being left behind.

"I think European leaders know that if each country starts doing its own thing, then everyone will lose, but it is a communication challenge to convey that we must find solutions to this together," he said.



But the country has drawn criticism from the EU and neighboring countries Sweden, Denmark and Finland when it revealed its so-called "management mechanism" plan that would guarantee that Norway has enough electricity in times of crisis.

Norway was blamed for the "nationalistic" approach by the Finnish grid company Fingrid when it announced plans to cut electricity exports to Europe.

But Store disagreed and said: "I have not experienced any criticism of it."

"Everyone understands what this is about," as Norway has a "completely unique energy system" with a thousand water reservoirs, he told to NTB.

Store emphasized that Norway would continue to share energy with neighboring countries.

"If each country were to have its own closed system, we would have to build up enormous reserves to be able to meet times of shortage. Now we have managed to balance this in a good way, and we must take care of that cooperation, Store added.



He pointed out that the gas price is now the same as prior to the war in Ukraine, however, forecasts indicate that it will increase again.

"It is worth realizing how far cooperation in the EU has come. The EU leaders have managed to bring prices down and have taken a number of joint measures which have calmed the market," the prime minister added.