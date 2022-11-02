Bodies of 20 migrants recovered from shipwreck in Aegean Sea

The bodies of 20 migrants were recovered from a shipwreck in the Aegean Sea near the Greek island of Evia, authorities reported Wednesday.

The coast guard said dozens are still missing and 12 have been rescued, including a 16-year-old boy.

The migrants include those from Egypt, Afghanistan and Iran.

Survivors said there were 68 people on a boat that capsized Tuesday.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

A distress call was sent to the European emergency number 112 by migrants who were onboard after the boat sank, according to the coast guard.